Russia may lose hundreds of passenger planes as leases dissolved

Russian airlines are facing the loss of hundreds of aeroplanes due to the sanctions on Russia.



Lease providers have demanded the return of more than 500 planes, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev told the Russian Federation Council on Wednesday, according to news agency Interfax.



Purchasing the planes would cost around $20 billion, "a very large sum," according to Savelyev.



According to the Ministry of Transport there are currently about 1,300 planes in Russia.



The European Union had decreed that lease agreements with Russian airlines must be dissolved by the end of March, as part of sanctions imposed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Furthermore, Russia may not receive more passenger planes or spare parts, and Russian planes cannot be serviced or insured.



Many Russian airlines, including state-owned Aeroflot, almost exclusively use planes manufactured by Airbus and Boeing, European and US aviation companies respectively.



