Russia expels US diplomats in retaliatory move

Russia on Wednesday summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan and handed him a list of American diplomats who were declared persona non grata in Russia.

"On March 23, a senior diplomat of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow summoned to the Foreign Ministry, was handed a note with a list of expelled American diplomats declared 'persona non grata'," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The step is taken in response to expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and a Russian employee of the UN secretariat, the ministry explained.

"The American side has been firmly stated that any hostile actions of the United States against Russia will receive a decisive and adequate response," the statement added.

On Feb. 28, the US mission to the UN announced the expulsion of 12 Russian diplomats, accusing them of "espionage activities."

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the move "hostile," and said it violates the commitments Washington took as the host of the UN headquarters in New York.