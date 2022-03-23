Putin announces Russia will only accept rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly" EU members

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine .





"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles ," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week.

He said Russia will stop getting payments in currencies that have been "compromised".

"Russia will continue supplying gas in the volumes fixed in earlier contracts," Putin added.

Putin also described as "illegitimate" the freezing of Russia's assets abroad.





He said the United States and the European Union have declared a "real default" on their obligations to Russia.

"Now everyone in the world knows that obligations in dollars can be defaulted," Putin said.

Immediately after the announcement, the ruble strengthened against the US dollars and the euro.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 953 civilians have been killed during the war and 1,557 injured, according to UN estimates.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency.







