Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats, Russia says it will retaliate

Poland's counter-espionage service ABW has identified 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies, its spokesman said on Wednesday. "The internal security agency has drawn up a list of 45 people working in Poland under the cover of diplomatic activities," ABW spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn told reporters, adding that the suspects were targeting Poland.

Published March 23,2022
Poland's special services asked the foreign ministry on Wednesday to expel 45 Russian diplomats, some of whom were alleged to be working for the secret services under the cover of diplomatic work, spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said.

A government spokesman said the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the foreign ministry and decisions on further steps would be announced after the meeting.

Russia, for its part, said that it will retaliate if its diplomats are expelled from Poland, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.