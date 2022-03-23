Moscow slams 'absurd' US cyberattack claims

Russia on Wednesday hit out at "absurd" US accusations made in recent statements by President Joe Biden and the White House that called on companies to better protect themselves from possible Russian cyberattacks.

"These accusations against us are absurd," a Russian deputy foreign minister, Oleg Syromolotov, said in a statement, accusing Washington of indulging in a "new outburst of Russophobia against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine".

"We call on senior White House officials to stop spreading dangerous gratuitous accusations," he said, claiming that "the largest number of computer attacks against crucial infrastructure sites in other countries are carried out from US territory".

Biden said Monday that it was a "patriotic" duty for US companies to better protect themselves from possible Russian-led cyber attacks in response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its operation in Ukraine.

"The Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," he said.

According to the White House, these computer attacks could target critical infrastructure, mostly operated and owned by the American private sector.