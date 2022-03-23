Moscow: Missile strikes destroyed Ukrainian military cache, launchers

A cache of Ukrainian military supplies near Rivne and a pair of rocket launchers near Kyiv have been eliminated by Russian missile strikes, according to the Defence Ministry in Moscow.



The attack near Rivne wiped out a stash of weapons and military technology, including some that had been delivered from the West, said Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. The ministry released videos of rockets being launched.



The attack near Kyiv destroyed two Tochka-U rocket launchers.



Separately, Russian troops also reported shooting down an Su-24 jet and multiple Ukrainian drones. Overall, Konashenkov said 100 military objects had been destroyed in the last 24 hours. None of the reports could be independently confirmed.



