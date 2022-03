More Strela anti-aircraft missiles are headed for Ukraine from Germany, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Wednesday. "Further Strela deliveries are on their way", she told German lawmakers.



Ukraine has so far received 500 Strela air defence missiles from Germany out of up to 2,700 expected deliveries.Berlin is now one of Kiev's biggest arms suppliers, Baerbock told the Bundestag: "That is not something that makes us proud, but that is what we have to do now to help Ukraine."