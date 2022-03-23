News World Kyiv accuses Russia of 'genocide,' urges Germans to cut ties

Kyiv accuses Russia of 'genocide,' urges Germans to cut ties

"They are destroying the civilian populace. They are destroying our country," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. He said the bombs the Russians are using kill everything in a radius of 500 metres, describing it therefore as an attack not on the military, but on the people.

DPA WORLD Published March 23,2022 Subscribe

Russia is committing "genocide" in Ukraine, warned Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko during a videoconference with Munich city officials, pleading for them to apply pressure on the federal government to cut all economic ties to Russia.



"Russia is investing every euro, every cent, into its army," Klitschko told the officials from Munich, which is a sister city to the Ukrainian capital.



"They are destroying the civilian populace. They are destroying our country," he said. He said the bombs the Russians are using kill everything in a radius of 500 metres, describing it therefore as an attack not on the military, but on the people.



"We can't count the corpses," he said. "This is a nightmare, what is happening here."







