Italy reports 76,260 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 153 deaths

Italy reported 76,260 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 96,365 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 153 from 197.

Italy has registered 158,254 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,939 on Wednesday, down from 8,969 a day earlier.

There were 55 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 47 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 466 from a previous 455.

Some 513,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 641,896, the health ministry said.