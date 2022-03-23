News World Germany calls for fair distribution of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday that a fair distribution of Ukrainians fleeing war within the European Union was an absolute priority and called on all member states to respect the bloc's refugee reception agreement.



This deal "must now be implemented jointly by all," Faeser told German media group RDN, adding that she was supported in her calls by France and Poland. The latter has received more than 2 million refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.



Faeser said she would speak with European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson again on Wednesday.



The minister said that she would discuss "how refugees can also find protection in countries outside the EU, such as Canada, the United States and Japan" with her G7 counterparts on Thursday.



Addressing the German parliament, or Bundestag, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was still completely unclear how many women, men and children would flee Ukraine following the Russian invasion.



"All we know is that there will be many," he told lawmakers. "Refugees are welcome here with us," he said.





