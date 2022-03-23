Citing unfriendly activities, Belarus expels most Ukrainian diplomats

Belarus is expelling almost all diplomats from neighbouring Ukraine due to alleged unfriendly activities , the Foreign Ministry of Belarus announced in Minsk on Wednesday.



While the exact number of diplomats expelled was not disclosed, the Foreign Ministry said that "they have been told to leave our country in the next 72 hours."



Furthermore, the Ukrainian consulate in the city of Brest in western Belarus will be shut.



The Ukrainian ambassador and four diplomats will be permitted to continue to stay and work.



Belarus' Foreign Ministry claimed it had observed unfriendly activities of Ukraine for years, which had led to an "irresponsible destruction" of the bilateral relationship.



Ukrainian authorities had interfered in the country's internal affairs and implemented "destructive actions", such as closing the country's airspace.



The ministry emphasized that the expulsion should not be understood as an attack on the citizens of Ukraine, to whom Belarus would continue to share a "fraternal" bond. For this reason, Ukrainians and foreign citizens fleeing Ukraine will be granted visa-free entry until April 15.



Ukraine announced that it will react to the measures. Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said that the step was "not in any way provoked by Ukraine", and that "Ukraine will not let these actions by Belarus go without an according response."



The Ukrainian embassy in Minsk will continue to operate normally, albeit with reduced staff.



Kiev has accused Belarus of supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began last month. Russian soldiers had used the ex-Soviet state, now under authoritarian rule, as an assembly ground and had launched fighter jets and missiles from Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.



The government in Kiev continues to accuse Minsk of planning to enter the war on Russia's side. The government of Belarus vehemently denies this.



