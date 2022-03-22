Navalny lawyers briefly detained immediately after latest verdict

The lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were briefly detained shortly after their client received a nine-year sentence for embezzlement and insulting a judge, according to Navalny's team.



Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev were placed in a police van and taken away, tweeted the team. The two had been giving interviews after the verdict.



Opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta posted a link showing Mikhaylova being lead away by two officers, being followed by cameras. A court official had requested the two be removed from court property for "disturbing the court's work," reported Interfax.



The pair were released shortly afterwards, reported Interfax.



