More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine -UNHCR

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 3,528,346, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, with more than 2 million crossing the border into Poland.

Refugees have crossed the border for mostly neighboring countries, according to data by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Some 2.1 million of them have gone to Poland, 543,000 to Romania, 367,000 to Moldova, 317,000 to Hungary, and 253,000 to Slovakia. Russia has also received more than 252,000 refugees.

At least 925 civilians have been killed and nearly 1,500 others injured in Ukraine since Russia began its attack on its western neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates.

The hostilities have also driven millions of others from their homes internally, according to the UN refugee agency.