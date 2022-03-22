News
World
Food shortages escalate in Afghanistan as spring fields remain bare
Food shortages escalate in Afghanistan as spring fields remain bare
Published March 22,2022
Subscribe
There could be grave times ahead for millions of Afghans and farming communities as fields remain bare of the annual spring corps, noted the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in a worrying statement on Tuesday.
In a statement, the humanitarian aid organization said that field reports indicate that half the ground normally sown with wheat was fallow at the end of the planting window in December, due to an ongoing drought in the war-torn country.
The Taliban-appointed acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent, Mawlawi Mutiul Haq Khales, has said that millions of families are relying on farming in Afghanistan, but they have already lost last year's crops to the severe drought.
"Without seeds in the ground, there will be no harvest in spring and summer, creating a real risk of famine across Afghanistan, where nearly 23 million people are already unable to feed themselves every day," Khales added.
The IFRC says the drought has fuelled the already-existing economic crisis in Afghanistan where the majority of the country's population is living in rural areas.
To overcome the problem, the aid agency is appealing for more than 65 million Swiss francs ($69.7 million) to support the Afghan Red Crescent to deliver health services, emergency relief and recovery assistance to more than 1 million people.
According to the United Nations figures, 95% of Afghans are not getting enough food to eat on a daily basis and the hunger problem is worsening.