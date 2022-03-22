 Contact Us
Far-right crime remains high in Germany in 2021 - report

According to official figures, far right groups and parties in Germany committed at least 21,514 crimes in 2021, 662 of which were against Muslims and immigrants.

Published March 22,2022
Although Germany's Constitution guarantees the freedom of religion, Muslims, especially women wearing a headscarf, often face discriminatory practices in education and labor market.



Germany, a country of over 83 million people, has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country's nearly 5.3 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish origin.


The country has witnessed growing racism and Islamophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties, which have attempted to stoke fear of Muslims and immigrants to win more votes.