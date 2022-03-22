Far-right crime remains high in Germany in 2021 - report

Germany

In, 21,514were committed by thein 2021, while 662 crimes were committed againstandAlthough's Constitution guarantees the freedom of religion,, especially women wearing a headscarf, often face discriminatory practices in education and labor market.Germany, a country of over 83 million people, has the second-largestinafter France. Among the country's nearly 5.3 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish origin.The country has witnessed growingandin recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties, which have attempted to stoke fear ofand immigrants to win more votes.









