Far-right crime remains high in Germany in 2021 - report

In Germany
, 21,514 crimes
were committed by the far right
in 2021, while 662 crimes were committed against mosques
and Muslims
.
Although Germany
's Constitution guarantees the freedom of religion, Muslims
, especially women wearing a headscarf, often face discriminatory practices in education and labor market.
Germany, a country of over 83 million people, has the second-largest Muslim population
in Western Europe
after France. Among the country's nearly 5.3 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish origin.
The country has witnessed growing racism
and Islamophobia
in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties, which have attempted to stoke fear of Muslims
and immigrants to win more votes.