Bomb scare ends EU aid meeting with Ukrainian agriculture minister

A video meeting between EU agriculture ministers and their Ukrainian counterpart Roman Leshchenko was abruptly cut short on Monday due to a bomb scare in Ukraine.



Leshchenko had been remotely taking part in a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels when sirens sounded at the minister's undisclosed location, France's Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said.



The agricultural sector of Ukraine - an important producer of wheat and maize and also the world's leading exporter of sunflower oil - has been hit hard by Russia's invasion.



During the exchange, Leshchenko had called on European allies for food aid and support for Ukrainian agriculture.



The EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, said Ukrainian farmers are now in urgent need of fuel for sowing seeds in spring.



"We are in a situation of multiple crises," Silvia Bender, State Secretary for Germany's Agricultural Ministry, said after the meeting.



"Russia's war of aggression is rightly in the spotlight. However, the climate and biodiversity crises also remain on the agenda."



