About half a million refugees from Ukraine who have fled to Poland need support for mental health disorders , and 30,000 have severe mental health problems, the representative for the World Health Organisation in Poland said on Tuesday.

Refugees arriving in Poland are suffering from a range of health problems, including diarrhoea and dehydration, but the main need is for support due to trauma, Paloma Cuchi , WHO representative in Poland, told a briefing in Geneva.