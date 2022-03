Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on European leaders on Monday to cease all trade with Russia in an effort to pressure Moscow to halt its nearly month-long military assault on his country.

"Please do not sponsor the weapons of war of this country, of Russia . No euros for the occupiers. Close all of your ports to them. Don't export your goods. Deny energy resources. Push for Russia to leave Ukraine ," Zelensky said in a video address.