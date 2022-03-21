UN bodies and Germany warn of huge Ukrainian refugee crisis

More than 6.5 million people in Ukraine have been displaced in their own country, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Monday, with Germany reckoning 10 million may have fled the country by the next few weeks.



UN refugee agency the UNHCR said nearly 3.5 million had already left Ukraine following Russia's attack, meaning almost a quarter of the 44 million population have been on the move either within or beyond Ukraine's borders.



Among the refugees since Russia's invasion three and a half weeks ago are at least 186,000 people from other countries.



According to IOM figures, 13.5% of those who fled had been displaced before, in 2014 or 2015, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and when fighting flared up in pro-Russian separatist regions in the east of the country.



The displaced are in particular need of medicines , medical care and cash. Among them are pregnant and breastfeeding women, elderly civilians and people with disabilities and chronic illnesses.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expects millions more refugees to leave Ukraine.



"We have to assume that there will be 8 to 10 million refugees in the coming weeks," she said at an EU meeting in Brussels.



Two weeks ago, EU foreign affairs envoy Josep Borrell had predicted 5 million.



