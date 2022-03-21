Ukraine reports eight dead in strike on Kiev shopping centre

At least eight people were killed in an overnight bombing on a shopping centre in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, local authorities said on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that six bodies were laid out in front of the "Retroville" shopping mall in the northwest of Kyiv, according to a journalist. The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation, using the means of warfare forbidden by international law, launched a rocket attack on the Podilskyi district of the capital on Sunday evening, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

According to the preliminary data, the shopping mall was destroyed due to the shelling and fire and at least eight people died, the office added.

The office noted that rescue teams and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

According to UN estimates, at least 902 civilians have been killed and around 1,459 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The UN has said the real figures are likely to be much higher as conditions on the ground make verification difficult.

Over 3.38 million refugees have fled from Ukraine since the war began, while some 6.5 million are estimated to be internally displaced in the country, according to the UN.