Three killed in explosives factory blast in northern Greece

A serious blast at an explosives factory in northern Greece killed three employees on Monday morning, the owners of the factory told Greek media.



The exact circumstances of the accident were being investigated by the relevant authorities, with whom they were cooperating fully, it said.



The early morning explosion was so powerful that it was heard in the town of Grevena, a good 20 kilometres away.



Photos and videos show that the production facility was completely destroyed in the explosion, and metal parts and debris were found in a wide radius.



Fire investigators had begun searching the site for the cause of the explosion, Greek daily newspaper Kathimerini reported.

