Slovenia to send diplomats back to Kyiv

Several days after his surprise trip to Kyiv, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa has announced the return of his country's diplomats to the Ukrainian capital.



Ukraine needs direct diplomatic support and Slovenia's diplomats would return to Kyiv soon, he said on Sunday evening in a tweet announcing the move.



"We are working to make #EU do the same," he added.



He said those returning are volunteering to do so.



Slovenia's ambassador and further embassy staff who left Kyiv alongside many other countries' diplomats as the war broke out will return to the city this week, according to a Slovenian TV report.



Jansa travelled to Kyiv on Tuesday in a surprise trip alongside fellow prime ministers from Poland and the Czech Republic.



They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and showed solidarity for Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

