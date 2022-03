More than 80 people were killed by a Russian attack on a training facility in north-western Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.



The rocket attack was on a site in Nova Lyubomyrka in Rivne province, the ministry said.



In a separate incident, a group of more than 60 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered and were taken captive when a Ukrainian military base in the Kyiv suburbs was overrun, the ministry said



Neither report could be confirmed independently.