Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, casualties unknown

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft on Monday carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou had an "accident" in the region of Guangxi and caused a fire on the mountains, Chinese state television reported.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it said.

CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT) Monday, citing airport staff.