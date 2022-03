Russian and Ukrainian negotiators plan to "work through the whole day" as the sides seek an arrangement that will end Russia's invasion, says a key Ukrainian politician.



The official delegations met for an hour and a half before breaking up for working group consultations, said David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling Servant of the People's parliamentary grouping, in comments to the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.



He provided no details out of the talks.