Myanmar at risk of 'state collapse,' warns UN rights chief

Myanmar is increasingly at risk of collapse due to the state of its economy, education, health, and social protection systems, the UN human rights chief warned Monday.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, delivered an oral update on the country to the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, which is meeting until April 1.

"Thirteen months after the military coup of 1 February 2021, the human rights of the people of Myanmar are in profound crisis," said Bachelet.

"Myanmar is increasingly at risk of state collapse, with shattered economic, education, health, and social protection systems."

She also cited the health system's collapse as having "devastating consequences" for Myanmar's COVID-19 response.

"The country's precious development gains have been destroyed by the conflict and military's abuse of power," said Bachelet.

LOCALIZED RESISTANCE

The UN rights chief said hundreds of localized armed resistance groups have formed across Myanmar, and there is now widespread violence in many previously stable areas.

"As a result, the country's humanitarian crisis continues to expand. The economy is on the brink of collapse.

"Over 14.4 million individuals are now assessed as being in humanitarian need," said Bachelet.

UN partners indicate that food scarcity will sharply increase in the coming months, and the UN Development Program has forecast that the combined impact of the coup and the COVID-19 pandemic could force nearly half of Myanmar's population into poverty in 2022.

"Credible sources have recorded the deaths of over 1,600 individuals, many engaged in peaceful protest," said Bachelet.

"At least 350 of those killed died in military custody, over 21% of the total deaths."

The UN rights chief said that since February 2021, over half a million people have been forced from their homes, with at least 15,000 recorded to have fled the country.

They add to nearly 340,000 people internally displaced before February 2021 and over 1 million Rohingya refugees, said Bachelet.

"The plight of the Rohingya people-a population, persecuted for decades-remains dire, with no solution in sight," she said of the country's Muslim-minority group.

"Rohingyas remaining in Myanmar are denied freedom of movement and access to services. There are still no durable solutions for internally displaced people, nor are their conditions conducive to secure, sustainable, dignified, and voluntary returns in Rakhine state."

Bachelet cited more than 400 attacks by government security forces on populated areas, destroying thousands of houses and other buildings, including churches and food stores.

"The World Health Organization also recalls at least 286 attacks on healthcare facilities and personnel since February 2021," she said, adding, "the military's attempt to crush all opposition to it has intensified with heightened attacks against civilians."