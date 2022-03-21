Germany charges Russia with commiting war crimes in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, and said the European Union will provide $1.1 billion (€1 billion) in arms to the Ukrainian military to help it defend the country.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of Monday's EU foreign ministers meeting, Baerbock said they will discuss additional measures to increase pressure on Russia to stop the war.





"The latest images coming from Ukraine in these hours are heartbreaking. One sees how they're increasingly bombing the civilian infrastructure, deliberately bombing hospitals in the last couple of days, and targeting theatres although they knew that people, families had taken shelter in these buildings," she said.

"Of course, courts must decide on these. But for me, they are clearly and undisputedly war crimes. We as the European Union, and those countries who believe in a rules-based international order, we must take further steps to isolate this regime."





Baerbock said EU member states will increase their financial support, humanitarian aid and military assistance to Ukraine.

"Today we'll take the political decision to further increase our military assistance, we'll provide €1 billion on military supplies, in order to demonstrate that we wholeheartedly stand with Ukraine, we want to protect the civilian population," she said.







