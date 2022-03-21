EU adopts new common defence policy to establish rapid response force

EU foreign and defence ministers have adopted a new common defence policy allowing the European Union to establish rapid response forces, multiple diplomatic sources confirmed to dpa on Monday.



A major component of the new defence policy is the creation of joint forces composed of thousand of soldiers to respond quickly to the outbreak of crises.



Dubbed the "Strategic Compass," the policy's joint response forces are to be operational by 2025. Russia's invasion of Ukraine injected fresh urgency into discussions surrounding the defence policy.

