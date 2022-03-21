Biden to visit Poland this week for talks: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this week for talks with his Polish counterpart about Russia 's war on Ukraine , the White House said Sunday.

In a statement, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda in the capital Warsaw on Friday.

"The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," said Psaki.

Biden is heading to Brussels to participate in a NATO summit Wednesday and will also join a European Council meeting to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose costs on Russia for its war.

According to UN estimates, at least 902 civilians have been killed and around 1,459 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The UN has said the real figures are likely to be much higher as conditions on the ground make verification difficult.

UN data shows that over 3.38 million refugees have fled from Ukraine since the war began, with more than 2 million taken in by neighboring Poland, close to 530,000 by Romania and over 362,000 by Moldova.

Some 6.5 million people are estimated to be internally displaced in the country.