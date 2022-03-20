UN: 10 million Ukrainians have now fled the war

Almost one in four Ukrainian people have been displaced by Russia's invasion and bombardment of the country, according to new UN figures.



At least 10 million of Ukraine's population of 44 million people have now fled the conflict, Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Twitter.



Some 3.4 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighbouring states, according to UNHCR figures, while the rest have fled their homes to other parts of the country to escape the attacks.



"Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes," Grandi said.



