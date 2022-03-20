Ukraine suspends activities of some opposition parties

President said Sunday that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has stopped activities of several political parties during martial law that was announced in Ukraine.

"Ukraine has always sought a peaceful solution. Moreover, we are most in favor of peace," said Zelenskyy.

Suspensions include the Opposition Platform-For life; Party of Shariy; Nashi; Opposition Bloc, the Left Opposition Party; Union of Leftists; Derzhava; Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine; Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialists and the Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, said Zelenskyy, according to the UNIAN Ukrainian news agency.

The Russia-Ukraine war since on Feb. 24 has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 847 civilians have been killed and 1,399 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 3.32 million people have fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.