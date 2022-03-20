News World Ukraine has received 500 German anti-aircraft missiles

Ukraine received 500 Strela anti-aircraft missiles from Germany three days ago, according to Ukrainian government sources, as reported by the Germany Welt am Sonntag newspaper.



The weapons were handed over in Poland, according to the daily.



A Defence Ministry spokesperson said that due to "operational and security aspects," no details on specific weapons systems could be given, while noting that a wide variety of military equipment had so far been delivered or promised to the Ukrainian armed forces.



More would be delivered if possible, the spokesperson added.



There had initially been talk of providing 2,700 Strela missiles, but the matter had to be assessed by the Federal Security Council.



The Soviet-designed "Strela" missiles are from the stocks of the former East German armed forces.







