Libya’s Dbeibeh forms panel to draft election law

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on Sunday announced the formation of a committee to hold dialogue on drafting an election law .

Dbeibeh told a ministerial meeting that the committee will include independent figures representing the country's different regions, the state news agency reported.

He added that the panel will hold national dialogue on the election law and the constitutional basis for the vote.

On February 12, Dbeibeh unveiled a plan to hold elections on June 30 after failure to hold presidential and parliamentary polls on Dec. 24, 2021 amid differences over the election laws.

The situation escalated in Libya earlier this month after the parliament gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as prime minister.





