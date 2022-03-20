News
German coronavirus rules start to ease amid rising cases
Published March 20,2022
Some of Germany's first nationwide coronavirus restrictions vanished on Sunday, sparking concerns as the country continues to see a resurgence in case counts.
Starting on Sunday, intercity railway passengers no longer had to provide proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from the disease. Most businesses are also no longer required to check employees for such proofs before allowing them into workplaces.
However, many other coronavirus-era rules, such as a need to wear masks in many indoor locations, will remain in effect until April 2, as Germany's 16 states make use of a two-week phase-out period.
Beyond that, the states say the federal government's decision to end nationwide rules leaves the country vulnerable to the disease.
It is legally in the remit of the federal states to carry out health policy.
The new laws allow states to impose hotspots in areas with high numbers, which could then be subject to stricter health rules.
At multiple points during the pandemic, several states have chosen to break with national rules, refusing to carry out pandemic provisions they considered to be too onerous.
That said, the decision to relax health rules struck many as strange as health agencies reported 131,792 new cases on Sunday. That pushed the incidence - the rate of cases per 100,000 people during the last seven days - to 1,708.7.
That was down from the incidence of 1,735 reported the day before, but still up compared to 1,526.8 a week ago, and 1,346.3 a month ago.
It's assumed that the numbers are actually much higher, as health departments struggle to track all new cases.