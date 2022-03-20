Five reported dead in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after shelling

At least five people are dead in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after shelling of a multiple-storey dwelling near an industrial area, according to police.



Officials posted on Facebook that one of the dead is a 9-year-old boy. They also posted images of the building, which they say caught fire during the attack. The picture showed smoke pouring out of multiple levels, with windows smashed.



Officials say that 266 civilians have died in the city since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began a month ago.