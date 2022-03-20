News
Climate activists protest Russian oil tankers in Baltic Sea
Published March 20,2022
Greenpeace activists took to kayaks, small boats or even went for a swim in the Baltic Sea over the weekend to protest against Russian oil tankers, drawing attention to ongoing imports despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Pictures taken on Friday and Saturday showed activists using smoke signals and banners in the vicinity of the large tankers.
According to Greenpeace, the participants came from various Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands and Germany.
The environmentalist organization tweeted on Saturday that its activists had protested a tanker carrying Russian oil worth more than €60 million ($66 million) into the port of Skagen in northern Denmark.
"While people suffer in Ukraine and people in Russia take to the streets pleading for peace, Putin's oil and gas is still arriving at European ports, contributing to his war chest," Greenpeace's director for the Nordic region, Mads Flarup Christensen, said in a statement.
Despite far-reaching EU sanctions imposed introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Russian oil continues to be shipped to the bloc. Many EU countries believe that stopping the deliveries could jeopardize the continent's energy security.
According to Greenpeace, 189 supertankers have left Russia with oil and gas since the war began, including 88 bound for Europe.