Zelensky to Russians: Imagine 14,000 corpses in Moscow stadium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday countered an appearance by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a Moscow stadium with a grim message of his own.



It came a day after Putin praised the "special military operation" in Ukraine as a "heroic" mission by the Russian army during a patriotic rally at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium before tens of thousands of cheering Russians.



The 100,000 people in front of the stadium, along with 95,000 in the arena itself corresponds to around the number of Russian soldiers who have entered Ukraine, Zelensky said on Saturday morning in a video message.



"And now imagine 14,000 corpses in this stadium, in addition to tens of thousands more wounded and maimed people," he said, referring to Ukrainian estimates of Russian losses since the war began. The figures could not be independently verified.



Zelensky called once again for an immediate end to the conflict. "The war must end, Ukraine's proposals are on the table," he said, according to Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.



The head of the humanitarian staff for the Ukrainian capital Kiev Olexiy Kuleba said early Saturday at least 50,000 civilians had been evacuated from combat zones to the north and north-west of the capital Kiev and authorities were continuing rescue efforts from the most vulnerable areas.



Humanitarian corridors have been opened to allow civilians to leave embattled cities and towns, but the corresponding agreements have been repeatedly violated.



Ukrainian presidential advisor Olexiy Arestovych said Saturday morning there had been more fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the Chernobayevka Airport near Kherson in southern Ukraine.