Ukraine has evacuated 190,000 civilians from frontline areas via humanitarian corridors since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised interview on Saturday.

She said corridors in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions were functioning on Saturday, but a planned corridor to the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol was only partially operational, with buses not being allowed through by Russian troops.