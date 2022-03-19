Ukraine claims another senior Russian military officer killed

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that another senior Russian military officer was killed, the fifth since the war began last month.

Lt. Gen. Andrey Mordvichev, a commander of the 8th Rus. Army of the South region, was eliminated in Chornobaivka township near Kherson city, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

At least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. More than 3.27 million people have also fled to neighboring countries.

Claims on military casualties of both sides, however, have not been independently verified.