Ukraine calls on China to join the West in condemning 'Russian barbarism'

Ukraine on Saturday called on China to join the West in condemning " Russian barbarism ", after the US warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow's attack on the country.

"China can be the global security system's important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilised countries' coalition and condemn Russian barbarism ," presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.