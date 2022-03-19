‘Meaningful’ talks with Ukraine only chance for Russia: Ukraine’s president

The president of Ukraine late Friday demanded that Russia conduct "meaningful" negotiations to ensure peace and security in his country.

"Meaningful talks on peace and security for Ukraine are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message. "It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound."

Zelenskyy also announced that government officials have elaborated the decision to fully reboot the customs service.

He said the country eliminated bureaucracy, paperwork, VAT (value added tax) and customs duties to easily bring cargo needed for the defense of people into Ukraine.

"The goal is clear: to prevent the human factor from hindering the speedy supply of goods, which are really needed now," he noted.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the UN said, while noting the figure is probably higher.

More than 3.27 million people have fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.