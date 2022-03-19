Kyiv mayor appeals for weapons to defend airspace from Russians

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has called on Western allies to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine in its war against Russia.



"Please, support us," the former professional boxer said in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday.



European allies and NATO were urged to send essential weapons to defend the airspace over Kyiv.



"We are capable of closing our airspace ourselves," the 50-year-old continued. "But we definitely need to get the right weapons."



NATO has repeatedly ruled out imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing it could lead to direct military confrontation between Russia and the West.



According to Klitschko, Kyiv has now recorded more than 200 civilians killed. About 2 million residents remained in the city, he said.



"Don't forget that we are defending our country, but at the same time we are defending the fundamental values of European democracy," Klitschko said.



"My message is clear: please stop any economic relationship with Russia because Putin is using every euro to strengthen his military, which is marching towards us," he said.