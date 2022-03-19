First new equipment deliveries for German army coming in 'weeks'

The German army should see the first benefits from a massive boost of cash from the government within weeks, the Defence Ministry said in comments published on Monday.



In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the goal was to take action quickly.



"It is only a matter of weeks before the first improvements reach the troops ... We will not wait until everything is planned down to the last detail," she said.



First to come would be items that will directly reach the soldiers, she said, citing protective waistcoats, night-vision devices, and "modern radios."



In the wake of Russian's invasion of Ukraine, the government launched a special fund worth €100 billion ($110 billion) to finance new equipment for the armed forces, which have long suffered from shortages or outdated equipment.



The government is planning to amend the constitution for this, requiring a two-thirds majority in parliament and opposition support.



Lambrecht promised "an end to shortage management. We are serious about optimally equipping the Bundeswehr."



