Coronavirus infections, fatalities mount in Latin America

More than 83,000 new coronavirus cases and over 700 fatalities were reported across six Latin American, according to official data released late Friday.

BRAZIL

Brazil recorded 45,472 new cases and 373 more deaths over the past day.

The country's overall COVID-19 case tally is now above 29.57 million, including a death toll of 656,798, according to Health Ministry figures.

CHILE

The number of infections in Chile rose by 14,525 to cross 3.36 million, while 93 more fatalities pushed up the death toll to 44,339, according to official data.

ARGENTINA

A total of 14,416 new infections raised Argentina's case count above 9 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The nationwide fatality count rose to 127,439 as 76 more patients died over the past day.

MEXICO

According to its Health Ministry, Mexico's COVID-19 case tally surged by 4,860, while fatalities increased by 125.

The country of some 126 million people has recorded over 5.62 million cases, including 321,931 deaths.

PERU

Peru reported 3,322 more infections and 20 virus fatalities over the past day.

The death toll now stands at to 211,751, while the total number of cases is above 3.54 million.

COLOMBIA

According to the Health Ministry, 665 new cases and 29 deaths were reported in Colombia.

The overall case count in the country of over 50 million is now around 6.08 million, including 139,415 fatalities.