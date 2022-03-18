Zelensky calls on mercenaries to refrain from joining Russian military

Ukraine 's president warned mercenaries Thursday who plan to join the Russian army to fight against Ukraine, saying it would be "the worst decision of your life."

"We have information that the Russian military is recruiting mercenaries from other countries, trying to deceive as many young people as possible into military service," Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address on Telegram.

"So now I warn everyone who will try to join the occupiers on our Ukrainian land. Long life is better than the money you are offered for a short one," he said.

Zelensky also said he will continue his speeches to the parliaments and squares of partner states to stop the war, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity, and return to long-awaited peace.

Zelensky has addressed the parliaments of Germany, Canada and the UK so far in video calls.

He also spoke by video link at the European Parliament's plenary session dedicated to the Russian-Ukrainian war on March 1.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 780 civilians have been killed and 1,252 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 3.16 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.