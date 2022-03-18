News
Mariupol is running on 'last reserves' of food and water, UN warns
Published March 18,2022
The UN's World Food Programme warned on Friday that the "last reserves" of food and water were running out in the war-devastated southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops, has experienced some of the most desperate scenes of the war. Civilians are under relentless bombardment and have had little or no access to electricity, heat and running water since early March.
Aid convoys have been unable to reach the city and there are reports of shortages of basic goods and medicines.
The spokesperson for the Rome-based agency also underlined the far-reaching consequences of the war for the supply situation beyond Ukraine, especially for the Middle East and North Africa.
It is feared, for example, that grain could become scarce in some countries. The UN says Lebanon gets 60% of its wheat from Ukraine, Tunisia 42%, and Yemen, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, 22%.
In total, 13 million people in Ukraine are affected by the fighting, according to UN figures.
The number of Ukrainians who have fled abroad since the Russian attack three weeks ago is now put by the UN at 3.2 million. In addition, there are 2 million displaced persons inside Ukraine.