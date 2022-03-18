Ukraine urges top investment firms to join in country’s reconstruction after war

The Ukrainian government called on the world's leading investment companies Thursday to participate in reconstruction efforts in the country following the war with Russia .

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak , held an online conference with representatives of top global investment firms, Ukraine's Presidency said in a statement.

Speaking at the online meeting, Yermak said: "Russia's war against Ukraine has destroyed the structure of not only European but also world security, and we need to build a new one, where our state will have one of the key positions."

Underlining that Ukrainians will rebuild their country very quickly after the end of the war, Yermak said: "To this end, Ukraine plans to raise funds from international partners as well as reparations to be paid by the Russian Federation."

He called on businesses to refocus on Ukraine in the future.

"The best answer to the inhumane acts we see now in our country will be the appearance of the most modern buildings and enterprises on the sites of destroyed buildings, where Ukrainians will be able to work," he said.

Yermak expressed hope that thanks to these efforts, people who are now forced to leave Ukraine will quickly return to their homeland.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 780 civilians have been killed and 1,252 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 3.16 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.