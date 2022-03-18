Italy reports 76,250 coronavirus cases on Friday, 165 deaths

Italy reported 76,250 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 79,895 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 165 from 128.

Italy has registered 157,607 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.72 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,403 on Friday, up from 8,397 a day earlier.

There were 47 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 51 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 474 from a previous 473.

Some 490,883 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 529,882, the health ministry said.