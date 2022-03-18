Hundreds still trapped in rubble of Mariupol theatre, Zelensky says

Two days after the heavy bombing of a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, hundreds of people are still buried under the rubble, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"Despite the shelling, despite all the difficulties, we will continue the rescue work," he said in a video message from Kiev on Friday.



On Thursday, 130 people were rescued from the building. It is still unclear how many people were injured or killed.



"Many doctors were killed" in the efforts to rescue and treat people from the building, said lawmaker Serhiy Taruta.



Ukraine says the building was largely destroyed by targeted Russian bombing. Russia blames Ukrainian nationalists.



