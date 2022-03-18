France reports 25% jump in new coronavirus cases in a week

Fears are growing in France as the number of coronavirus cases is growing again, with the rate of new infections having grown 25% in the last week, according to health authorities.



The Grand Est region had the highest incidence rate, measuring cases per 100,000 people during seven days, at 998, a 31% increase on the week before.



That said, admissions rates at hospitals remained stable: The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care actually dropped.



The country only dropped the majority of its coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including requirements to wear face masks inside and on public transportation. People are also no longer required to share information regarding their vaccination status for entry to certain facilities.



Nor does the pandemic seem to be playing much of a role in the country's upcoming presidential elections. President Emmanuel Macron barely mentioned it during a four-hour presentation of his campaign programme on Thursday.



